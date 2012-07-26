TORONTO, July 26 Fairfax Financial, the
Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investor Prem
Watsa, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit rose 14
percent on stronger underwriting results and lower losses on
repurchases of long-term debt.
The Toronto-based company said it earned $95.0 million, or
$3.85 a share, in the second quarter, up from $83.3 million, or
$3.40, a year earlier.
Since taking over the company in 1985, Watsa has built a
reputation as a shrewd contrarian investor by moves such as
betting against the U.S. housing market in the last decade and
reaping billions when the market collapsed.
(Reporting By Cameron French)