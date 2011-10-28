* Holding bonds, stock hedges despite stronger markets
* Watsa concerned about N. America, Europe, China
* P&C insurer notched $1.6 bln investment gain
(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Oct 28 Fairfax Financial Holdings
(FFH.TO) is maintaining its market hedges due to concerns about
the global economic outlook and in spite of the recent
turnaround in stock and bond prices, the insurer's founder and
chief executive said on Friday.
Prem Watsa, who made billions from his prescient call on
the 2008 financial crisis, told investors and analysts he
continues to be very concerned about the market prospects for
North America and Western Europe, and sees a "pocket of
developing problems" in China.
"We're looking at this as balance-sheet recession, so
there's a lot of deleveraging taking place among individuals as
well as businesses," he said on a conference call to discuss
the insurer's third-quarter results.
With governments in the United States and Europe already on
austerity programs and central bank interest rates near zero,
governments have few options available to reverse the
situation, he said.
He compared the current environment to the 1930s depression
or Japan's recession in the 1990.
"In those time periods, government bonds were the ones that
benefited an investor," Watsa said.
$1.6 BLN INVESTMENT GAIN
Fairfax's bond holdings and fully hedged equity portfolio
allowed it to notch a $1.6 billion gain on investments during
the quarter, a period in which Canada's main stock index fell
12.6 percent.
All told, the company earned $973.9 million, or $46.73 a
share, in the second quarter, ahead of estimates of $23.45 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Its shares, which have outperformed its peers since the
middle of the year, were up 1 percent at C$415.93, making it
the strongest Toronto-listed financial stock in early Friday
trading.
The results overshadowed a small operating loss in the
company's core property and casualty insurance business, due to
higher-than-expected claims losses related to catastrophes such
as Hurricane Irene and the Japanese earthquake and tsunami.
"As has so often been the case (with Fairfax), huge
investment gains far overshadowed operating results that were
good, but not great," RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Dwelle
said in a note.
Since the end of the quarter, stocks have rallied - the
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE is up 7.6 percent - while
bond prices have fallen, meaning Fairfax has likely already
lost some of the unrealized gains on its portfolio.
"We're looking through all of that. We're looking at the
long term, and there will be a point where we'll realize these
gains, but we don't think it's today," Watsa said.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)