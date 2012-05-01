(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO May 1 Fairfax Financial, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by respected investor Prem Watsa, said its quarterly loss narrowed from a year earlier because of stronger underwriting results and lower investment losses.

The Toronto-based company said on Tuesday it lost $1.3 million, or 69 cents a share, in its first quarter, compared with a loss of $240.6 million, or $12.42 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a loss of $3.10 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway)