NEW YORK Aug 15 Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme
Capital Group roughly halved its U.S. stock holdings in the
second quarter by moving some of its money into more
concentrated bets like insurer American International Group
(AIG.N), according to a regulatory filing.
The Miami-based money-management firm's equity stake in AIG
nearly doubled to about 103 million shares in the quarter ended
June 30, Fairholme's most recent 13-F filing shows.
However, Fairholme no longer held about 23 million in
warrants in AIG, at the end of the second quarter. It is
possible some of those warrants were converted into common
stock in the period.
Berkowitz's firm also added shares of Assured Guaranty
(AGO.N), a new position in the second quarter.
Overall, Fairholme now has stakes in 20 U.S. listed
companies, down from 28 companies at the end of the first
quarter.
Some of the stocks Berkowitz's firm eliminated from its
portfolio include Cisco Systems (CSCO.O), Astrazeneca (ASTR.NS)
and Bristol-Meyers Squibb, according to the filing.
The filing shows that Berkowitz, in the second quarter, had
remained as bullish as ever on troubled lender Bank of America
(BAC.N). As of June 30, the number of Bank of America shares
owned by Fairholme stood at 99 million, up slightly from the
end of the first quarter.
His position in Florida real estate concern St. Joe Co also
was largely unchanged at 26.6 million.
(Reported by Matthew Goldstein, editing by Matthew Lewis)