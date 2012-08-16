BRIEF-India's Infosys CEO says continue to look for acquisitions
* CEO says continue to look for acquisition candidates that fit our profile
Aug 16 Fair Isaac Corp said it acquired cloud-based customer engagement and risk intervention solutions provider Adeptra Ltd for $115 million in cash to expand its mobile offerings.
The analytics company said it expects the deal to close in September and add to full-year 2013 earnings.
Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based FICO closed at $44.35 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
* Toshiba releases unaudited numbers, forecasts full-year loss
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement