NEW YORK, June 2 Fairmount Minerals Ltd, one of
North America's largest providers of industrial sand to the oil
and gas industry, is exploring an initial public offering of
around $1 billion that could come later this year, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The move makes Fairmount the latest sand mining company
seeking to capitalize on strong investor demand for shares of
services companies that are benefiting from the shale energy
boom the United States is experiencing.
American Securities LLC, the private equity firm that
controls Fairmount, has held talks with investment banks in
recent weeks about an IPO that could value the mining company at
over $6 billion, including debt, the people said.
Barclays Plc, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo
& Co are likely to lead the IPO of Fairmount Minerals,
some of the sources added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
discussions are private. American Securities and Wells Fargo
declined to comment, while representatives of Barclays and
Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
"We continually evaluate various strategic and capital
structure alternatives to maximize shareholder value, but we can
make no further comment at this time," a Fairmount spokeswoman
said.
The IPO would come after a rally in the shares of
Fairmount's publicly listed peers, including Emerge Energy
Services LP, Hi Crush Partners LP and U.S.
Silica Holdings Inc.
Founded in 1986, Fairmount produces industrial sand, silica
and related sand-based proppants used mainly in the oil and gas
sector but also in industrial and recreational applications,
ranging from water treatment to synthetic turf fields.
American Securities acquired a 51 percent equity stake in
the Chesterland, Ohio-based company from its founders in 2010
for an undisclosed amount.
Last year, Fairmount replaced its chief executive officer of
17 years, Chuck Fowler, with Jenniffer Deckard, a former chief
financial officer of the company.
In 2013, it also acquired FTS International Services LLC's
proppant business, which included sand mining plants,
resin-coating plants facilities distribution terminals.
