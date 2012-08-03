(Adds background, byline)

* IPO would come amid success of other high-end grocery chains

* Consumer sector has outperformed this year in public markets

By Olivia Oran

Aug 3 High-end grocery store chain Fairway Market said on Friday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering.

Reuters reported in May that the company was considering going public, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The company, majority-owned by private equity firm Sterling Investment Partners, did not provide details about the offering. It filed under its parent company, Fairway Group Holdings Corp.

The IPO would come amid success for grocery chains such as Whole Foods Market Inc and Fresh Market Inc, which have seen their shares climb 33 percent and 50 percent, respectively, this year.

Last week, organic groceries and dietary supplements retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc priced its shares at $15 in an IPO, the top of the expected range.

Led by organic foods company Annie's Inc, whose shares soared 72 percent in their March trading debut, the consumer sector has delivered the highest average first-day return of any industry, with a 34 percent pop, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital.

Fairway, which traces its origins to a fruit and vegetable stand in New York City in the 1930s, operates in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. (Reporting By Olivia Oran; editing by John Wallace)