* IPO would come amid success of other high-end grocery
chains
* Consumer sector has outperformed this year in public
markets
By Olivia Oran
Aug 3 High-end grocery store chain Fairway
Market said on Friday it had confidentially filed for an initial
public offering.
Reuters reported in May that the company was considering
going public, citing sources familiar with the situation.
The company, majority-owned by private equity firm Sterling
Investment Partners, did not provide details about the offering.
It filed under its parent company, Fairway Group Holdings Corp.
The IPO would come amid success for grocery chains such as
Whole Foods Market Inc and Fresh Market Inc,
which have seen their shares climb 33 percent and 50 percent,
respectively, this year.
Last week, organic groceries and dietary supplements
retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc priced
its shares at $15 in an IPO, the top of the expected range.
Led by organic foods company Annie's Inc, whose
shares soared 72 percent in their March trading debut, the
consumer sector has delivered the highest average first-day
return of any industry, with a 34 percent pop, according to IPO
research firm Renaissance Capital.
Fairway, which traces its origins to a fruit and vegetable
stand in New York City in the 1930s, operates in Connecticut,
New Jersey and New York.
(Reporting By Olivia Oran; editing by John Wallace)