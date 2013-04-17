April 17 High-end grocery store chain Fairway
Market priced its initial public offering of 13.7 million Class
A shares at $13 each, above its expected range, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
The grocer, which raised $178.1 million from the offering,
had expected to price the IPO at $10 to $12 per share.
The IPO price of $13 per share gives the company a market
capitalization of $536 million. The shares are expected to begin
trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday under the symbol "FWM".
Fairway, which traces its origins to a fruit and vegetable
stand in New York City in the 1930s, has since expanded into New
Jersey and Connecticut.
The New York-based company's IPO follows in the footsteps of
successful public offerings for peers such as Whole Foods Market
Inc and Fresh Market Inc last year.
The company expects to report fourth-quarter total net sales
of between $175 million and $178 million, compared with $150
million a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.
Private equity-backed companies have been quick to list
shares as U.S. stock markets reached record highs, boosting U.S.
IPO volumes by about 65 percent in the first quarter.
Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies and William
Blair were underwriters for the IPO.