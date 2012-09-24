Sept 24 Fairway Group Holdings Corp, the parent
company of high-end grocery store chain Fairway Market, filed
with U.S. regulators to raise up to $150 million in an initial
public offering.
Fairway, which traces its origins to a fruit and vegetable
stand in New York City in the 1930s, operates in Connecticut,
New Jersey and New York.
The New York-based company told the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Credit
Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies and William Blair will
underwrite its IPO.
The company, majority-owned by private equity firm Sterling
Investment Partners, said in August that it had confidentially
filed for an IPO.
Monday's filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
Fairway intends to list its Class A common stock on the
Nasdaq under the symbol "FWM". It had a net loss of $11.9
million on sales of $554.9 million in the year ended April 1,
2012.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.