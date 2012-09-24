Sept 24 Fairway Group Holdings Corp, the parent company of high-end grocery store chain Fairway Market, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.

Fairway, which traces its origins to a fruit and vegetable stand in New York City in the 1930s, operates in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

The New York-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies and William Blair will underwrite its IPO.

The company, majority-owned by private equity firm Sterling Investment Partners, said in August that it had confidentially filed for an IPO.

Monday's filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Fairway intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FWM". It had a net loss of $11.9 million on sales of $554.9 million in the year ended April 1, 2012.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.