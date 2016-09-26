UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
BRUSSELS, Sept 26 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Wabtec Corp's $1.8 billion bid for French rival Faiveley Transport on condition the U.S. rail component maker sell Faiveley's brake pad unit, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The European Commission is expected to give the green light this week, ahead of its Oct. 24 deadline, the people said.
Wabtec offered the concession in July after the EU competition enforcer said the deal to Create one of the world's largest public rail equipment companies would reduce competition and might lead to price hikes for customers. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
