SANTIAGO Jan 4 Latin American retailer Falabella said on Monday that it will invest $4 billion in the region in the 2016-2019 period, 44 percent of which will be used to pay for the opening of 131 new stores and 10 shopping malls.

Santiago-headquarted Falabella, which operates in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Brazil and Uruguay, said that of the total amount $885 million will be invested in 2016. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alan Crosby)