UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO Jan 4 Latin American retailer Falabella said on Monday that it will invest $4 billion in the region in the 2016-2019 period, 44 percent of which will be used to pay for the opening of 131 new stores and 10 shopping malls.
Santiago-headquarted Falabella, which operates in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Brazil and Uruguay, said that of the total amount $885 million will be invested in 2016. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.