(Adds details on deal, background on companies)
SANTIAGO/LIMA, Sept 17 Chile-based retailer
Falabella said on Wednesday it had bought leading
Peruvian home improvement chain Maestro for about $490
million as it seeks to increase its presence in Peru's
fast-growing economy.
Falabella, operating through its eponymous department store
chain and its Sodimac home improvement chain, is one of South
America's largest retailers. It said it had purchased all of
Maestro for 1.40 billion Peruvian sols ($490 million).
Maestro, controlled by Peruvian private equity firm Enfoca,
is Sodimac's main competitor in Peru, with some 30 stores,
4,000 employees and annual sales of 1.47 billion Peruvian sols.
It has expanded aggressively in recent years, seeking to
take advantage of Peru's growing middle class and robust housing
market. Although the Andean country's economy has slowed
recently, it is still expected to expand by 4 percent in 2014.
The 125-year-old Falabella, meanwhile, has sought to cushion
itself against market volatility by diversifying into different
sectors and countries.
"With this transaction, Maestro Peru will become part of the
Falabella group, allowing the group to reaffirm its commitment
to the development and growth of the home improvement sector in
Peru," Falabella said in a statement.
Shareholders in Falabella Peru will be asked to
approve a related $420-million increase in capitalization.
($1=2.8580 Peruvian sols)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Patricia Velez; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)