* Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
SANTIAGO, April 15 Chilean retailer Falabella said on Friday that it has agreed a joint venture with Mexico's Soriana to develop its Sodimac home improvement stores and its CMR financial services in Mexico.
The joint venture will require a total investment of $600 million over 5 years, 50 percent from each company, Falabella said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Diane Craft)
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Jay Schottenstein's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Px78 Further company coverage: