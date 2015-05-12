SANTIAGO May 12 Chile-based retailer Falabella reported first-quarter net profit of 105.8 billion pesos ($169 million), a 13.2 percent increase from a year ago, on higher sales.

Falabella - which operates its department stores, home improvement chains, banking and other brands throughout South America - said late on Tuesday that consolidated sales rose 13.1 percent versus a year earlier to 1.95 trillion pesos ($3.1 billion). (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)