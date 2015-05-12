UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO May 12 Chile-based retailer Falabella reported first-quarter net profit of 105.8 billion pesos ($169 million), a 13.2 percent increase from a year ago, on higher sales.
Falabella - which operates its department stores, home improvement chains, banking and other brands throughout South America - said late on Tuesday that consolidated sales rose 13.1 percent versus a year earlier to 1.95 trillion pesos ($3.1 billion). (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.