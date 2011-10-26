* EBITDA edges up 1.4 percent from Q3 2010

* 9-month profit up 15 pct from same period in 2010

* Weather-driven discounts hit margins (Adds details of financial results, regional context)

Oct 26 Leading Chilean retailer Falabella FAL.SN said on Wednesday its profit fell 6.5 percent in the third quarter to 76.542 billion pesos (US$148 million) due to weather-driven discounts and exchange rate fluctuations.

Third-quarter revenue rose 17.1 percent from a year ago to 1.23 trillion pesos (US$2.39 billion), Falabella said, citing consumer demand and more shops compared to last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1.4 percent during the quarter from a year earlier to 155.44 billion pesos (US$301.7 million).

The retailer said that weather conditions had prompted more sales, hitting margins.

January to September profit rose 15 percent to 280.875 billion pesos (US$545.2 million), the retailer reported.

Chile was hit by its largest financial scandal in years when retailer La Polar LAP.SN said in June that it had unilaterally renegotiated the credit of hundreds of thousands of clients. [ID:nN1E76R27U]

The customer credit scandal prompted creation of a consumer watchdog agency in Chile, where retail has been booming. Falabella operates in Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

The company's shares closed up 1.76 percent on Wednesday, before its financial results were announced, outpacing Santiago's blue chip IPSA .IPSA stock index, which gained 0.67 percent. ($1 = 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of September) (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)