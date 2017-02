Oct 26 Financial results for leading Chilean retailer Falabella FAL.SN for the July-Sept period, as released on Wednesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).

July-Sept 2011 July-Sept 2010 Net profit 76.542 81.882 Revenue 1,231.856 1,052.418 ($1 = 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of September) (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)