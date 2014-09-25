SIG cuts dividend, names new CEO to lead turnaround
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
Sept 25 Falanx Group Ltd :
* FY pretax profit 9,490 stg
* FY revenue 4.4 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.
LONDON, March 14 Ocado, the British online supermarket that has been testing investors' patience with its failure to land an overseas deal, said there were signs of pricing pressures in the market, though it did maintain its rate of sales growth in its latest quarter.