Feb 9 U.S. manager Philip Falcone's Harbinger hedge fund is paying a 15 percent interest rate for a $190 million loan, almost triple what the riskiest corporate borrowers pay, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the loan.

Falcone's fund, which declined 47 percent in 2011, got $160 million from Jefferies Group after fees. The loan matures on Oct. 31, the agency said.

The premium Falcone's hedge fund must pay to borrow money shows how risky investors view his outsized bet on start-up wireless broadband company LightSquared Inc, Bloomberg said.

His main Harbinger Capital Partners Master Fund I has more than 60 percent of its assets invested in LightSquared.

In contrast, junk-rated companies paid 5.15 percentage points more than the three-month London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) at the end of January, according to Standard & Poor's Leveraged Commentary & Data, the news agency said.

The billionaire trader, who soared to fame on a bet against sub-prime mortgages in 2007, has now crashed to earth by betting that LightSquared could soon bring its services to rural America.

Spokesmen for Harbinger and Jefferies declined to comment to Bloomberg. Both the companies could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Erica Billingham)