June 26 U.S. securities regulators could file an
enforcement action against hedge fund manager Philip Falcone as
soon as this week, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The news agency reported that the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission recently authorized the filing of a lawsuit
against Falcone, who notified investors in his Harbinger Capital
Partners fund about a year ago that he was being investigated by
regulators.
SEC officials did not immediately comment on the report.
Falcone could not be reached for comment.
A person familiar with the hedge fund said Falcone would be
prepared to fight any lawsuit.
The SEC has been investigating a number of issues involving
the manager, including a $113 million loan he took from the
hedge fund to pay his own taxes. The loan has since been paid
back with interest.
Regulators are looking into the trading by the hedge fund in
bonds of MAXX Holdings Inc.
Earlier this year, Falcone told investors in his $4 billion
fund that U.S. regulators had informed him he may have violated
securities laws by engaging in market manipulation in those
bonds.
