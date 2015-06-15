June 15 Private Equity Firm Falconhead Capital LLC said it appointed Robert Fioretti managing director.

Fioretti has over 20 years of experience investing in private equity and providing advice to companies owned by private equity sponsors, Falconhead said in a statement.

Prior to joining the firm, he served as a managing director and a founding team member of Mistral Equity Partners, a private equity firm. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)