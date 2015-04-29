BRIEF-Pan Orient Energy intends to continue ability to purchase common shares
* Pan orient energy corp - it intends to continue ability to purchase its common shares pursuant to renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 29 Swiss-based Falcon Private Bank said it reappointed Mohamed Badawy Al-Husseiny, the chief executive of its Abu Dhabi-based owner, to its board.
Al-Husseiny is CEO of fund Aabar Investments, which bought Falcon from American International Group (AIG) in 2009. Al-Husseiny was on Falcon's since then through 2013.
His return to Falcon's board is effective immediately and he replaces James Sullivan, who resigned.
Aabar is majority-owned by International Petroleum Investment Co, a quasi-sovereign entity controlled by the Abu Dhabi government. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Pan orient energy corp - it intends to continue ability to purchase its common shares pursuant to renewal of its normal course issuer bid
OTTAWA, April 6 The value of Canadian building permits fell in February, driven by a decrease in construction plans for single-family homes, government buildings and elementary schools, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
* Soci Inc - has closed an $8.5 million series A financing round co-led by vertical venture partners and Grayhawk capital Source text for Eikon: