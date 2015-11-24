(Adds details, analysts' comment, share prices)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON Nov 24 Rockhopper has made a
57.1 million pound ($86.5 million) takeover offer for rival
Falkland Oil and Gas, the companies said on Tuesday in
a deal that could breathe fresh life into Falklands' exploration
which has been hit by weak oil prices.
The all-share offer, which has been approved by directors of
both companies, will require Rockhopper to issue nearly 160
million new shares and will give FOGL shareholders around 35
percent of the joint company.
The deal will reinvigorate drilling plans in the Falklands
basin, a resource-rich area in the southern Atlantic where
exploration remains controversial due to ongoing tensions
between Britain and Argentina over the sovereignty of the
islands.
The takeover comes just days after Argentina saw a change in
leadership as conservative challenger Mauricio Macri won a
presidential election on Sunday.
The deal will increase Rockhopper's acreage in the Northern
Falklands Basin, home to Premier Oil's giant Sea Lion
field where progress has slowed due to weak oil prices.
Premier Oil previously said it would soon start partnership
discussions with potential co-investors in Sea Lion and a
reshuffle in ownership through Tuesday's deal should make
investments more attractive.
"Despite the possible funding concerns over Sea Lion, the
deal should reinvigorate interest in the basin," said analysts
at Cenkos Securities.
"We see the deal as being strategically sensible and good
for both sets of shareholders."
Shares in FOGL were up 4.2 percent at 0829 GMT, while
Rockhopper shares were down 1.4 percent.
FOGL Chief Executive Tim Bushell and Chairman John Martin
will be joining the Rockhopper board as non-executive directors,
the companies said.
FOGL's finances have been under scrutiny after it announced
an unsuccessful well drilled at Humpback in the Falklands in
late October. Rockhopper said on Tuesday FOGL's cash position
was around $8.6 million and debt at $15 million.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
($1 = 0.6604 pounds)
