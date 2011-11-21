* Says rig to arrive in Falklands in late January 2012

* Says fully funded for its first well (Adds detail, background)

LONDON Nov 21 Falkland Oil and Gas (FOGL) said it was in talks with potential partners to look for oil and gas in the Falkland Islands, as the closely-watched exploration of the British territory continues.

FOGL said on Monday that a rig was expected to arrive in the Falklands in late January 2012. The rig is slated to drill two wells for Borders & Southern, another British explorer, and two wells for FOGL.

The remote islands in the South Atlantic are set to be transformed into an oil producer after Rockhopper, a third British firm, made a large discovery in 2010.

The prospect of the British-governed province becoming an oil producer, however, is controversial, with Argentina claiming sovereignty to the islands that lie around 300 miles from its coast.

FOGL said it was fully-funded to drill its first well but drilling a second well could require it to secure additional financing, depending on the depth and expense of the first well.

"The company continues its discussions with a number of oil companies who have expressed an interest in participating in FOGL's exploration drilling programme, and a successful conclusion to these discussions would provide greater flexibility to the company's drilling programme," the company said in a statement.

The world's largest miner BHP Billiton was formerly partnered with FOGL on its licences before withdrawing earlier this year.

Shares in FOGL closed at 62 pence on Friday, valuing the firm at 128.5 million pounds ($203 million). ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)