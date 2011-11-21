* Says rig to arrive in Falklands in late January 2012
* Says fully funded for its first well
LONDON Nov 21 Falkland Oil and Gas
(FOGL) said it was in talks with potential partners to
look for oil and gas in the Falkland Islands, as the
closely-watched exploration of the British territory continues.
FOGL said on Monday that a rig was expected to arrive in the
Falklands in late January 2012. The rig is slated to drill two
wells for Borders & Southern, another British explorer,
and two wells for FOGL.
The remote islands in the South Atlantic are set to be
transformed into an oil producer after Rockhopper, a
third British firm, made a large discovery in 2010.
The prospect of the British-governed province becoming an
oil producer, however, is controversial, with Argentina claiming
sovereignty to the islands that lie around 300 miles from its
coast.
FOGL said it was fully-funded to drill its first well but
drilling a second well could require it to secure additional
financing, depending on the depth and expense of the first well.
"The company continues its discussions with a number of oil
companies who have expressed an interest in participating in
FOGL's exploration drilling programme, and a successful
conclusion to these discussions would provide greater
flexibility to the company's drilling programme," the company
said in a statement.
The world's largest miner BHP Billiton was
formerly partnered with FOGL on its licences before withdrawing
earlier this year.
Shares in FOGL closed at 62 pence on Friday, valuing the
firm at 128.5 million pounds ($203 million).
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)