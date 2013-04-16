UPDATE 5-White House denies Trump order on biofuels program pending, markets roiled
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
April 16 Falkland Oil and Gas Ltd : * 3d seismic survey over the diomedea fan completed * More 3d data were acquired in this survey than originally anticipated * Anticipated that the final processed data will be available in the fourth
quarter of 2013 * A second 3d seismic survey, also using the ramform sterling, has just
commenced
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
WELLINGTON, March 1 Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said.