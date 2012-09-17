Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
LONDON, Sept 17 Falkland Oil And Gas Ltd : * Loligo (42/07-01) well results - gas discovery * Loligo exploration well is a gas discovery. * Not been possible to determine whether this gas has any liquid content.
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.