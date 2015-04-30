LONDON, April 30 Oil explorer Falkland Oil and Gas (FOGL) said legal threats made by the Argentine government against oil drillers in the Falkland Islands were unlawful.

Argentina lodged a domestic lawsuit this month against five companies, including FOGL, exploring for oil in the waters surrounding the Falkland Islands whose sovereignty remains the subject of a dispute between Argentina and Britain.

"The Hydrocarbons Law enacted by the government of Argentina does not apply to the Falkland Islands or its surrounding waters, and is therefore unlawful," FOGL said in a statement.

The company added it had not received any written notification or legal documents from the Argentina government with respect to any intention to take legal action.

The oil driller also said that Chairman Richard Liddell would step down from the board and be replaced by John Martin, currently non-executive director of Total E&P UK. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)