LONDON, April 24 Oil explorers drilling in the
waters surrounding the Falkland Islands have suspended work on
the first well of their 2015 drilling campaign after a technical
problem, two of the companies involved said on Friday.
Oil drilling in the area remains controversial due to an
ongoing sovereignty dispute over the islands between Britain and
Argentina.
The south American country has filed a domestic lawsuit
against the drillers, saying their activities are illegal.
London-listed Falkland Oil and Gas said on Friday a
problem with a blowout preventer (BOP) used in drilling for oil
on the Isobel Deep well had forced a temporary suspension of the
work.
"It is anticipated that the repairs to the BOP will take in
the order of 10-14 days," the company said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the drilling rig used on the project will move to
the Chatham and/or Jayne East wells, the company said.
FOGL owns a 40 percent stake in the Isobel Deep discovery,
while Premier Oil holds a 36 percent share and
Rockhopper 24 percent.
