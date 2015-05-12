LONDON May 12 Oil drillers Falkland Oil and Gas
and Rockhopper resumed normal drilling work on
Monday at the Isobel Deep well in the Falkland Islands following
the repair of a blow-out preventer control system, the companies
said.
The oil explorers had suspended work on the first well of
their 2015 drilling campaign on April 24 after the technical
issue.
While the problem was being fixed, the drilling rig
undertook work at the adjacent Chatham and Jayne East wells, the
two companies said on Tuesday. Both wells were suspended when
the rig was ready to return to the Isobel Deep location.
"The Isobel Deep well is expected to take approximately 15
days to complete," said Falkland Oil and Gas in a statement.
Oil drilling in the area remains controversial due to an
ongoing sovereignty dispute over the islands between Britain and
Argentina.
Argentina has filed a domestic lawsuit against the drillers,
saying their activities are illegal.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)