* Falklands to pay some defence costs when oil starts
flowing
* Falklands in line for $10.5 bln tax from oil find - Edison
* Further drilling success could boost coffers by up to $167
bln
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain will share in a
Falkland Islands windfall when oil starts flowing there later
this decade and, with taxes and royalties estimated at up to
$167 billion, the potential prize could inflame mounting
tensions with Argentina over sovereignty.
Sea Lion, a field discovered in 2010 north of the islands by
British explorer Rockhopper, will generate $10.5 billion
of tax and royalty revenues for the Falklands over its estimated
20-year life, Edison Investment Research said on Thursday.
That windfall could swell to $167 billion over the years,
Edison analysts said, if four wells being drilled this year off
the southern coast and targeting 8 billion barrels of oil
resources come in as hoped -- the chances of success at these
wells are 10-25 percent, analysts have said.
When oil starts flowing, and in whatever quantity, the
Falkland Islands will contribute to the cost of its defence,
which is currently paid for entirely by Britain, local assembly
member Gavin Short told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"We have always said once we have found out what we have got
and it started flowing, then it would be our intention to make
contributions (to Britain)," Short said on Thursday.
Under licences signed by the oil companies, all proceeds
from the oil will flow to the Falkland Islands Government, Short
and Britain's Foreign Office both told Reuters.
Edison's estimates came with the islands back in focus two
months ahead of the 30th anniversary of a 1982 war that resulted
from Argentina's invasion of the islands, which it calls the
Malvinas. The conflict claimed 900 lives.
Britain has since refused to start talks over sovereignty
unless the overwhelmingly pro-British islanders want them.
Earlier this month, Argentina asked the United Nations for
help to stop what it said was Britain's militarisation of the
South Atlantic -- a warship has been sent there and politicians
are due to visit, although no date has been set.
Also, Prince William, second in line to the British throne
and a helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force, arrived in the
islands for a posting earlier this month.
Any extra income of the size suggested by Edison would
revolutionise the lives of the 3,000 inhabitants of the group of
islands, whose government received 42.4 million pounds ($66
million) total revenue in 2009/10, primarily from fishing.
Contribution to the costs of defending the islands would be
welcomed by Britain, which wants to cut defence spending 8
percent over the next four years as it struggles to cut debt.
Rockhopper has been seeking a partner to invest in the $2
billion Sea Lion project to get oil flowing by 2016.
Borders & Southern and Falkand Oil & Gas
are both set to drill wells to the south of the islands later
this year.
In 1994, the Falklands wrote to Britain offering to pay a
proportion of any potential oil revenues towards the cost of
defence, known as the "Battle Day Letter". That intention has
been reiterated by the Falkland Islands assembly members since,
a spokesman for Britain's Foreign Office said.
ARGENTINA TENSIONS
The estimate of $167 billion compares with total tax revenue
in Argentina of around $125 billion last year.
"Tensions are already high enough based purely on the
symbolic nature of the dispute. When you add in the economic
factor, that just will just raise tensions even more," said Mark
Jones, Latin American specialist, and chair of the department of
political science at Rice University in the United States.
"The potential of loss of revenue form the Falklands is
particularly poignant given that Argentina just over the past
year and a half has gone from the status of net hydrocarbon
exporter to net hydrocarbon importer so they are even more
sensitive to this issue than they might have been."
Islanders themselves are containing their excitement until
oil starts to flow, aware that exploration is a high risk
business, Short said.
"People down here dream a little about the things you could
do. But no one is really getting excited. We are sort of being
very pragmatic about it and just taking it a step at a time and
keeping our feet on the ground," Short said.
"These are just numbers and speculation of what might be
down there. Oil is finite. So we are going to have to set up
sovereign wealth funds to look after people long after we and
the oil are gone."
($1 = 0.6372 pound)
