By Shadia Nasralla and Maria Golovnina
LONDON, March 12 Prime Minister David Cameron
warned Argentina on Tuesday that Britain would always be ready
to defend citizens in the remote Falkland Islands after they
voted almost unanimously in a referendum to remain British.
Argentina, 300 miles (500 km) to the west of the Falklands,
has claimed the South Atlantic archipelago for almost 200 years
and in 1982 invaded the islands only to be repulsed in a 74-day
war with Britain.
British nationals first settled in the Falklands in the 19th
century and now, three decades after the war for ownership of
the islands, many still feel strongly about their fate.
"The Falkland Islands may be thousands of miles away but
they are British through and through, and that is how they want
to stay, and people should know we will always be there to
defend them," Cameron said in televised remarks.
"They want to remain British and that view should be
respected by everybody, including by Argentina."
In a referendum on Sunday and Monday designed to send a
defiant message to Argentina, all but three of those who cast
their ballots on the islands voted for them to remain a British
Overseas Territory.
In their ancestral homeland 8,000 miles (12,900 km) away,
British television channels ran continuous live coverage from
the chilly, windswept and sparsely populated islands over the
weekend, and Britons praised the islanders for voting "yes".
"It's a British colony. The settlers out there are all
British," Tony Gill, 74, a former military pilot, said in the
town of Chelmsford in eastern England.
"They've made the island what it is and now the Argentineans
want to take it away from them," added Gill as he headed to a
meeting with other veterans including some of those who fought
in the 1982 war.
Speaking alongside Gill at a local bus stop, Brian Polson,
another veteran, nodded and added: "You defend your own."
PRESSURE
Argentina's left-leaning president, Cristina Fernandez, has
piled pressure on Britain to negotiate the sovereignty of the
islands - something London refuses to do unless the islanders
themselves request talks.
About 650 Argentines and 255 Britons were killed in the 1982
war that started after Argentinean forces invaded the islands,
prompting Britain's prime minister at the time, Margaret
Thatcher, to dispatch a naval task force to retake them.
Most Argentines think the islands - known as the Malvinas in
Spanish - rightfully belong to the South American country and
they remain a potent national symbol that unites political foes.
Before that war, few in Britain even knew where the islands
were located. Former Defence Secretary John Nott once recounted
that he had to consult a globe in his office to remind himself
of the geographical position of the Falklands. "I was a bit
horrified to see how far away they were," he once said.
But now Britons seem much more emotional on the issue. In
Chelmsford, a city in the London commuter belt praised as the
birthplace of radio, many people interviewed by Reuters felt
Britain should stand by the British on the Falklands.
"They reckon they're British, therefore it's up to us to
look after them," said Joyce Maurer, 66, a receptionist at a
Baptist church in Chelmsford, about 55 km (35 miles) northeast
of London.
"You can't just desert the people and leave them to their
own devices because if they've chosen to be British then they
have to be looked after. And if it came to it, we'd have to take
military action."
But some, particularly younger people, appeared less
enthusiastic about the fate of the islands' 1,649 inhabitants.
"I don't really care. But I do think they should remain
British because its part of our heritage. But if it doesn't, it
doesn't," Liam Clancy, a 20-year-old student, said with a shrug.
"If the people that live there class themselves as being
British then Britain should defend it. ... It's not going to
affect my life. I don't think my friends even know about it."
