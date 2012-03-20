By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, March 20
LONDON, March 20 Falklands Oil and Gas,
the explorer focused on the disputed South Atlantic islands,
said on Tuesday an unnamed group had bought an option to invest
in the company's licence areas, sending its shares more than 7
percent higher.
FOGL had been close to agreeing a deal with the option
purchaser to buy into the Falklands acreage but for undisclosed
"corporate reasons" the party backed out at the last moment.
FOGL Chief Executive Tim Bushell denied the decision was
related to Argentina's recent threats of legal action against
companies operating in the Falklands. Britain fought a brief war
against Argentina 30 years ago for control of the islands.
He added the option purchaser remained keen on the
investment. The party has agreed to pay $6 million for an option
to buy a 25 percent stake in the licences for $60 million.
Analysts at Jefferies and Mirabaud said this would represent
a good price for FOGL.
FOGL shares traded up 7.8 percent at 65.75 pence at 0923
GMT, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index
.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Erica Billingham)