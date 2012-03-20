LONDON, March 20 Falklands Oil and Gas, the explorer focused on the disputed South Atlantic islands, said on Tuesday an unnamed group had bought an option to invest in the company's licence areas, sending its shares more than 7 percent higher.

FOGL had been close to agreeing a deal with the option purchaser to buy into the Falklands acreage but for undisclosed "corporate reasons" the party backed out at the last moment.

FOGL Chief Executive Tim Bushell denied the decision was related to Argentina's recent threats of legal action against companies operating in the Falklands. Britain fought a brief war against Argentina 30 years ago for control of the islands.

He added the option purchaser remained keen on the investment. The party has agreed to pay $6 million for an option to buy a 25 percent stake in the licences for $60 million.

Analysts at Jefferies and Mirabaud said this would represent a good price for FOGL.

FOGL shares traded up 7.8 percent at 65.75 pence at 0923 GMT, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index .

