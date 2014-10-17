(Adds details, background, shares)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 17 Activist investor Elliott Advisors UK Ltd
nominated seven candidates for election to Family Dollar Stores
Inc's board as it looks to push for a sale of the dollar
store operator to bigger rival Dollar General Corp.
Dollar General's offer is "clearly superior" to Dollar Tree
Inc's bid, Elliott said in a letter to Family Dollar's
board and Chief Executive Howard Levine.
Family Dollar, which agreed to sell itself to smaller rival
Dollar Tree for a cash-and-stock deal of $8.5 billion, rejected
Dollar General's $9.1 billion all-cash bid in September, saying
the offer did not address antitrust concerns.
Dollar General's shares rose 1.5 percent in extended trading
on Friday, while Family Dollar's shares were up 0.9 percent.
Family Dollar said in a statement that it would review
Elliott's letter.
Dollar General officials were not immediately available for
comment and an Elliott spokesman declined to comment.
Elliot said Family Dollar missed an opportunity to
facilitate a bidding war between the two suitors and the company
could have worked around the antitrust concerns it cited for
rejecting Dollar General's sweetened bid.
The hedge fund, which holds a stake of about 4.9 percent in
Family Dollar, also questioned the company's agreement with
Dollar Tree, mainly the $305 million termination fee.
Elliott said if Dollar General acquired the company, it
would have to pay a fee of about $2.68 per share to Dollar Tree,
which would have gone to Family Dollar's shareholders in a
"properly run comprehensive strategic review."
Family Dollar's shares closed at $76.77 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange, while Dollar General's shares ended at
$59.95. Shares of Dollar Tree were little changed in extended
trading after closing at $56.58 on the Nasdaq.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)