June 19 Activist investor Carl Icahn said in a letter to Family Dollar Stores Inc that the company be put up for sale immediately, according to a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, Family Dollar adopted a poison pill to buy time to consider any possible deal that Icahn could push for after becoming its largest shareholder.

Icahn also said in the filing that three or four of his representatives should be added to the company's board immediately. (reut.rs/1kSQ9mt)

Icahn reported a 9.39 percent stake in Family Dollar in June and has said he was considering pushing the $6.89 billion company to merge with rival Dollar General Corp. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore)