(Adds details, share movement)
July 29 Activist investor Carl Icahn cut his
stake in Family Dollar Stores Inc, a day after the
company agreed to be bought by rival discount chain Dollar Tree
Inc for $8.5 billion.
Icahn said he was "determined" to dispose part of his stake
rather than wait for the deal to close or for higher offers to
emerge.
Icahn, who had threatened a proxy war against the struggling
discount chain if it did not put itself up for sale, said on
Monday there were "a handful of potential buyers" who could be a
better fit to buy Family Dollar.
He had earlier touted fellow discounter Dollar General Corp
as a potential buyer.
Icahn reported a 6.03 percent stake in Family Dollar on
Tuesday, down from about 9.39 percent that made him the largest
shareholder. (1.usa.gov/1lT2Qz6)
This makes Family Dollar Chief Executive Howard Levine the
biggest shareholder, with an 8.17 percent stake as of July 27.
The company was not immediately available for comment. Its
shares were trading largely unchanged at $74.36 in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)