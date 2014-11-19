Nov 19 Dollar General Corp may need to
divest more than 4,000 stores to win approval from the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission for its acquisition of Family Dollar
Stores Inc, the New York Post reported, citing two
sources close to the situation.
Dollar General has agreed to sell up to 1,500 stores as part
of its $9.1 billion offer. It approached Family Dollar
shareholders with its offer directly in September after twice
being spurned by its smaller rival.
The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Dollar General
could be forced either to raise its bid again or to divest more
than double the number of stores previously pledged. (bit.ly/1AgITxs)
Family Dollar said in September it had been notified by
certain state attorneys general that Dollar General's bid would
be investigated over competitive concerns.
Neither the FTC nor Dollar General could be reached for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
