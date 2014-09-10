Sept 9 U.S. retailer Dollar General Corp
is preparing to go hostile as soon as this week in its bid to
buy rival Family Dollar Stores, taking its $9.1 billion
offer directly to shareholders after being spurned twice by its
smaller rival, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Dollar General could launch a tender offer for Family Dollar
as soon as Wednesday, these people said, asking not to be named
because the matter is not public.
Family Dollar, which already has a deal to sell to Dollar
Tree Inc for $8.5 billion, has rejected Dollar
General's unsolicited approaches citing antitrust risks.
In its most recent offer made last week, Dollar General had
added a $500 million break-up fee and increased the number of
stores it is willing to sell to get antitrust approval to 1,500
from 700.
Dollar General believes these new terms eliminated the
antitrust risk for Family Dollar, people familiar with the
matter said. But the rival rejected the sweetened bid, saying it
did not give the company sufficient protection.
Representatives for Dollar General declined to comment.
Family Dollar could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim, Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran in New
York)