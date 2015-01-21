Jan 21 Family Dollar Stores Inc
shareholders are expected to vote in favor of a pending $8.5
billion merger with Dollar Tree Inc despite a higher
offer from Dollar General still on the table, according
to people familiar with the matter.
The vote, which is scheduled for Thursday, comes after
influential proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder
Services said Dollar Tree's proposal was in the best interest of
shareholders and was more likely to close as it faces fewer
antitrust hurdles than the Dollar General offer.
The deal needs approval of just over 50 percent of Family
Dollar shareholders on record as of Oct. 30. Dollar Tree is
close to crossing this threshold, the people said, asking not to
be named because the matter is private.
Spokesmen for Family Dollar and Dollar Tree declined to
comment.
ISS had earlier asked Family Dollar's shareholders to oppose
Dollar Tree's offer of $74.50 per share and consider Dollar
General's higher cash offer of $9.1 billion, or $80 per share.
Family Dollar's chief executive, Howard Levine, said the
Federal Trade Commission was likely to find between 3,500 and
4,000 stores that could pose a problem in a merger between
Family Dollar and Dollar General. This was significantly more
than the 1,500 stores that Dollar General had said it would shed
to get the deal through.
Dollar Tree has said it would divest as many stores as
required to get antitrust approval for the deal. According to
Family Dollar, the FTC believes that only 310 stores might be
problematic in a combination between Family Dollar and Dollar
Tree.
A potential merger between Family Dollar and Dollar Tree
caps off a months-long takeover battle. Billionaire activist
investor Carl Icahn last year had pushed Family Dollar to sell
itself to Dollar General and had been openly criticial of
Levine. Icahn has since sold his stake in the company.
Another activist investor, Trian Fund Management LP, run by
Nelson Peltz, owns a 7.3 percent stake in Family Dollar,
according to Thomson Reuters.
Trian's chief investment officer, Edward Garden, has been a
Family Dollar board member since 2011, and served on a committee
of four directors that oversaw Family Dollar's strategic
alternatives including the Dollar Tree deal.
