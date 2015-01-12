Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 12 Discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc said it expects to divest less than 300 stores to buy larger rival Family Dollar Stores Inc, and had already identified potential buyers.
Dollar Tree said it would likely sign an agreement by the end of the month with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on the number of stores it would have to divest.
Potential buyers will be presented to the FTC for approval within a month, the company said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.