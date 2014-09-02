Sept 2 Dollar General Corp, the No.1 U.S. deep discount retailer, said it raised its bid for Family Dollar Stores Inc to $80 per share, or $9.1 billion, from $78.50 per share.

Dollar General said last week it remained committed to acquiring Family Dollar, after the target rejected the previous offer, saying the deal could run foul of competition law. Instead, it opted for a lower bid from Dollar Tree Inc. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)