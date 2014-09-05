Sept 5 Family Dollar Stores Inc rejected Dollar General Corp's $9.1 billion sweetened takeover offer, saying it was not reasonably likely to be completed on the terms proposed.

"There is a very real and material risk that the transaction proposed by Dollar General would fail to close, after a lengthy and disruptive review process," Family Dollar Chief Executive Howard Levine said in a statement.

Family Dollar said it would stick with an $8.5 billion cash-and-stock offer from Dollar Tree Inc. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)