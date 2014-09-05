Sept 5 Family Dollar Stores Inc rejected
Dollar General Corp's $9.1 billion sweetened takeover
offer, saying it was not reasonably likely to be completed on
the terms proposed.
"There is a very real and material risk that the transaction
proposed by Dollar General would fail to close, after a lengthy
and disruptive review process," Family Dollar Chief Executive
Howard Levine said in a statement.
Family Dollar said it would stick with an $8.5 billion
cash-and-stock offer from Dollar Tree Inc.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)