Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 10 Dollar General Corp said it would take its $9.1 billion offer directly to shareholders of Family Dollar Stores Inc, after being spurned twice by its smaller rival.
The company said it had started a tender offer to buy all shares of Family Dollar for $80 per share.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.