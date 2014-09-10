Sept 10 Dollar General Corp said it would take its $9.1 billion offer directly to shareholders of Family Dollar Stores Inc, after being spurned twice by its smaller rival.

The company said it had started a tender offer to buy all shares of Family Dollar for $80 per share.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Dollar General would go hostile with its offer. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)