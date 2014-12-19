Dec 19 Family Dollar Inc will delay a
shareholder vote on the potential acquisition by Dollar Tree Inc
, CNBC said, citing sources.
Family Dollar will start the shareholder meeting and then
adjourn it, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1zEZqsP)
The meeting is scheduled for Dec. 23
The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
Family Dollar, which rejected an $80 per-share bid from
larger rival Dollar General Corp for a lower
cash-and-stock deal from Dollar Tree, had earlier postponed its
meeting from Dec. 11.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)