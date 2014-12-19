Dec 19 Family Dollar Inc will delay a shareholder vote on the potential acquisition by Dollar Tree Inc , CNBC said, citing sources.

Family Dollar will start the shareholder meeting and then adjourn it, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1zEZqsP)

The meeting is scheduled for Dec. 23

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Family Dollar, which rejected an $80 per-share bid from larger rival Dollar General Corp for a lower cash-and-stock deal from Dollar Tree, had earlier postponed its meeting from Dec. 11. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)