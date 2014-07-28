July 28 U.S. discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc offered to buy rival Family Dollar Stores Inc for an enterprise value of about $9.2 billion.

Dollar Tree's offer of $74.50 per share in cash and stock represents a premium of about 23 percent over Family Dollar's close of $60.66 on Friday. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)