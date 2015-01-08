Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Jan 8 Family Dollar Stores Inc, the target of two rival U.S. dollar store chains, reported a 47 percent drop in quarterly profit as margins fell due to higher discounting.
The No. 2 U.S. discount retailer's net income fell to $41.4 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 29, from $78 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.56 billion from $2.5 billion.
The company's shareholders decided late last month to postpone a vote on a takeover by Dollar Tree Inc in the face of a higher hostile bid from Dollar General Corp. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
BERLIN/PARIS, April 5 BlaBlaCar, whose amateur chauffeurs share costs with passengers on long-distance journeys, will offer them cheaper car leases through French bank Societe Generale in the latest threat to traditional transport models.