Safran shareholders approve plan to buy Zodiac Aerospace
PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .
WASHINGTON, April 27 The Federal Trade Commission gave Sycamore Partners II, LP approval on Thursday to sell Dollar General Corp 323 stores that Sycamore purchased as part of divestiture package two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.
Sycamore bought the stores in 2015 when Dollar Tree was forced to sell them to win antitrust approval to buy the Family Dollar chain.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.