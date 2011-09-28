BRIEF-POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERINGS
* PRICED $1,000.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 AT PAR
* Q4 EPS $0.66 vs $0.56 yr ago
* Q4 revenue up 9 pct to $2.13 bln
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.65-$0.73 vs $0.58 yr ago
* Sees FY2012 EPS $3.50-$3.75 vs $3.12 yr ago
* Co authorizes share buyback of $250 mln
Sept 27 Family Dollar Stores Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as it opens more stores and works on appealing to a cautious clientele without raising prices too much.
Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $79.8 million, or 66 cents a share, from $73.9 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago.
The company, which sells clothing and other goods that typically sell for $10 or less, said sales rose 9.1 percent to $2.13 billion.
Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company closed at $54.18 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)
