* Q4 EPS $0.66 vs $0.56 yr ago

* Q4 revenue up 9 pct to $2.13 bln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.65-$0.73 vs $0.58 yr ago

* Sees FY2012 EPS $3.50-$3.75 vs $3.12 yr ago

* Co authorizes share buyback of $250 mln

Sept 27 Family Dollar Stores Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as it opens more stores and works on appealing to a cautious clientele without raising prices too much.

Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $79.8 million, or 66 cents a share, from $73.9 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago.

The company, which sells clothing and other goods that typically sell for $10 or less, said sales rose 9.1 percent to $2.13 billion.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company closed at $54.18 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)