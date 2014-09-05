(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Dollar General Corp's
sweetened $9.1 billion proposal to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc
may fall short of allaying its smaller rival's fears
U.S. antitrust regulators will block the deal, according to two
sources familiar with the matter.
Family Dollar already has a deal to sell itself to rival
discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc for $8.5 billion.
Dollar General, the largest U.S. dollar store, first appeared as
an interloper last month with a $8.95 billion competing bid, or
$78.50 per share, but Family Dollar rejected the offer saying it
could run afoul of competition laws.
Earlier this week, Dollar General returned with a new
proposal, offering $80 per share and saying it would pay a $500
million reverse break-up fee to Family Dollar if regulators
scuttle the proposed deal. Dollar General also said it would be
willing to divest up to 1,500 stores, an increase from the 700
it originally proposed last month.
But the sources familiar with the matter said the two key
remedies offered by Dollar General - the break-up fee and offer
to sell more stores - failed to compensate the company for
regulatory risk and may not work.
Family Dollar's board has yet to convene to review the new
proposal and a final decision on whether it should reject the
bid has not been made, the sources said. But they added that the
early sense within Family Dollar was that the new proposal still
did not go far enough.
Ideally, Family Dollar would want Dollar General to say it
will do whatever it takes to close a deal, especially if it
believes the proposed combination would pass regulatory muster,
they said.
However, Family Dollar has not engaged in a formal
discussion with Dollar General, which has prevented it from
analyzing its larger rival's data.
A spokeswoman for Dollar General declined to comment. But
in a press release on Tuesday the company said, "we are
confident that our enhanced proposal sufficiently addressed any
concerns that led Family Dollar's Board of Directors to reject
our prior proposal without any discussions between our
companies."
A spokesman for Family Dollar declined to comment.
If Family Dollar does reject the new bid, it could set the
stage for a protracted battle for its future at a time when the
dollar-store sector is struggling amid increased competition
from big box stores like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target
Corp.
Some pressure from investors has eased, however. Sources
told Reuters on Wednesday that billionaire investor Carl Icahn,
who until recently was a vocal critic of Family Dollar
management and had advocated for a sale to Dollar General, had
sold his stake.
ANTITRUST CONCERNS
A combined Dollar General-Family Dollar would have nearly
20,000 stores across 46 U.S. states and annual sales in excess
of $28 billion.
Dollar General's proposed $500 million break-up fee
represents roughly 5.5 percent of the total transaction value.
But the sources said it falls short of the agreed amount in some
other situations where there were big regulatory risks to the
deal.
For example in 2011, when AT&T Inc negotiated a deal
to buy T-Mobile USA from its parent Deutsche Telekom AG, it
agreed to pay cash and assets worth about $6 billion to
compensate the seller if regulators shot down the deal.
While the cash agreement was already unusually high at 7.7
percent of the total deal price, the addition of assets and
services of a similar value meant the companies broke global
records with a 15.4 percent break-up fee, according to Thomson
Reuters Data.
Family Dollar thinks that the deal, which would unite the
two largest U.S. discount retailers, would face the same amount
of scrutiny, if not more, as AT&T's T-Mobile bid, the sources
said. And so it should come with equally huge break-up fees,
they added.
Further, one of the sources said Dollar General's promise to
divest up to 1,500 stores does not remove regulatory risk either
in the company's view. There are almost 3,000 zones where Family
Dollar and Dollar General have stores within three miles of each
other and there are no other competitors, the source said.
One antitrust lawyer who is not involved in the transaction
said Family Dollar's insistence on antitrust risk could be a
strategy to drive up the price.
"I wouldn't get too hung up on Family Dollar pointing to
the antitrust risk," said Jonathan Klarfeld, an antitrust lawyer
with Ropes & Gray LLP. "It's still in their interest to say that
there's an antitrust problem because they're still in
negotiation."
But he added that Dollar General may not know enough to rule
out antitrust issues since it does not have access to Family
Dollar's confidential files. Klarfeld also said the Federal
Trade Commission would challenge the deal if the regulator and
the companies could not agree on which stores to divest or if
acceptable buyers for the stores could not be found.
(Additional reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York and Diane
Bartz in Washington; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Tom Brown)