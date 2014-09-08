NEW YORK, Sept 8 Competing offers from rival discount chains has left the fate of Family Dollar Stores Inc up in the air, but options investors are currently treating its accepted offer from Dollar Tree Inc deal as a done deal.

Family Dollar rejected a $9.1 billion offer from the leading discount retailer, Dollar General Corp, and analysts believe the company could come back and try to sweeten its bid again. But Family Dollar has said it plans to stick with an $8.5 billion offer from Dollar Tree.

Investors, judging by the low levels of volatility in the options contracts, were not betting on a bidding war that would cause major gyrations in the shares.

The 30-day and 60-day implied volatility levels for Family Dollar options are near all-time lows and at the level that any other "normal" takeover candidate would trade at, said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive officer at Los Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories LLC.

Implied volatility projects what the marketplace is implying the volatility of the stock will be in the future, based on price changes in an option.

Family Dollar's 30-day implied volatility is 13.01 percent and its 60-day implied volatility is 12.31 percent, according to data from options analytics firm Livevol Inc.

"Family Dollar is trading as if it is a deal stock that has been acquired," Gottlieb said.

At the same time the 30-day implied risk as reflected by the options market in Dollar General is in the 25th percentile on an annual basis, which shows low risk in the stock, Gottlieb said.

Dollar General's shares are still trading about 10 percent higher than when the company first bid on Family Dollar on Aug. 18. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)