Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 27 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP cut its stake in Family Dollar Stores Inc to 2.07 percent from 7.3 percent.
Trian Management sold about 6 million shares of the discount retailer, the hedge fund said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1EolGvx)
Family Dollar's shareholders approved an $8.5 billion deal last week to be bought by Dollar Tree Inc, scuppering a higher hostile offer from larger rival Dollar General Corp . (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
HOUSTON, March 24 Commodities trader Trammo Inc is continuing to shed its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) assets, putting its Newington, New Hampshire, propane terminal on the block and selling a Tampa, Florida, facility, the company told Reuters on Friday.