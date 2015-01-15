(Adds comments from source and analysts, adds details, updates
shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Diane Bartz
Jan 15 Dollar General Corp stuck to its
estimate of divesting 1,500 stores to win approval for its bid
to buy Family Dollar Corp, a move that analysts said
could end up handing the company to Dollar Tree Inc.
Dollar General's statement comes a day after two influential
proxy advisory firms changed their stance, advising Family
Dollar's shareholders to vote for a deal with Dollar Tree as it
offered more certainty of closure.
The firms cited Dollar General's failure to commit to a
"hell or high water" clause or divesting more stores for their
changed recommendation.
Dollar Tree offered to buy Family Dollar for $8.5 billion in
cash and stock and divest as many stores as needed to clear
antitrust hurdles. Dollar General bid $9.1 billion in cash but
has not shown willingness to shed more than 1,500 stores.
"While not official, today's DG press release will more or
less end the 7-plus month dollar store drama with the Family
Dollar assets ending up in the hands of Dollar Tree," Sterne,
Agee & Leach analyst Charles Grom wrote in a note.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is evaluating the offers
over worries that a deal could inflate prices at discount
stores.
Dollar General called the FTC's method to predict price
increases "controversial".
"The FTC has departed from the approach used to analyze
retail mergers over recent years and has instead relied heavily
on an untested theoretical model," Dollar General said.
Family Dollar on Monday estimated that regulators would need
Dollar General to divest 3,500-4,000 stores. It also asked
shareholders to vote for Dollar Tree's offer at its Jan. 22
shareholder meeting.
A source close to Family Dollar told Reuters that the only
path for Dollar General to work with the FTC now was through
litigation, which could last many months.
Dollar General said it would defend any lawsuit and expects
to certify substantial compliance with the FTC's requests for
information by Feb. 10, which would put a 30-day limit on how
long the agency could mull over the proposed transaction.
Several antitrust experts said Family Dollar shareholders
were unlikely to vote against Dollar Tree after Thursday's
developments.
"It seems like (Dollar General) is giving up," said an
expert, who spoke privately because he had not run a conflict
check with his law firm.
Dollar General's shares were down 2.5 percent, while Dollar
Tree was up 1.3 percent.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)